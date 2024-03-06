Firestone Grand Prix in St. Petersburg kicks off this weekend, officials preparing

More than 100,000 people are expected in St. Pete this weekend for the 20th Firestone Grand Prix.

St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway said his agency, along with several state and federal partners, will keep everyone safe, monitoring the event by land, water and air.

"It's just like our Super Bowl here," Chief Holloway said. "You have international guests coming in, over 100,000 people, roughly, in the next three days. So, this is a big event. It's a national event. It's going to be televised. So, we just want everybody to know that it is safe. But the best way we can continue to make it safe is by having people notify us when they see something suspicious," he said.

READ: Foodie Labs brings in ghost kitchen hub to St. Pete takeout scene

It’s the first Grand Prix for the St. Pete Police Department’s new command center that’s equipped with the latest technology. They deployed it for the first time earlier this year. The department also will have four trailers stationed across the area with four cameras each. The command center can tap into all of those cameras, plus all of the city’s cameras.

"We’re going to have officers in uniform, and we also will have officers in plain clothes. We also have our federal partners that are giving us intel information," Holloway said.

Holloway also advises those attending the event to keep a close eye on your belongings.

"Please make sure you keep track of your wallets, your purse and your cell phone because those are some of the things that people like to take," he said.

Small bags, no bigger than a backpack, refillable water bottles, aerosol sunscreen and cameras along with camera stands are allowed. Pets, other than service animals, drones, coolers, stadium seats and chairs and weapons are prohibited.

READ: Community policing in Treasure Island, officers testing out e-bikes

"This is certainly a premiere event of the destination," Brian Lowack, Visit St. Pete/Clearwater CEO, said. "It's right at the top of our Mount Rushmore. This and a couple other events throughout the destination are what we look forward to and what we prepare for all year," Lowack said.

Lowack said last year’s Grand Prix contributed $37 million in direct spending, and more than $61 million in overall economic impact. He expects this year to be even bigger, and the fact that the race is televised will be like free advertising for the region, Lowack said.

"People, they see the race, they see our destination highlighted for those three hours of the coverage, and they say, ‘Hey, maybe I want to come there. That waterfront looks great. I see the Dalí in the background. Look at those beautiful restaurants on Beach Drive,’" Lowack said.

Lowack said the tax revenue generated by visitors goes towards beach renourishment, spring training facilities and other things that will increase tourism and that residents can benefit from. He said while several locals attend the Grand Prix, 80 percent of attendees are from outside of Pinellas County, whether that be other parts of Florida, other parts of the country, or outside of the country.

Event organizers announced Wednesday that all four mayors who’ve held office since the first Grand Prix in St. Pete, including current Mayor Ken Welch, will be the grand marshals this year.

Chief Holloway says to plan for heavy traffic if you’re attending. Parking will be available at Tropicana Field in Lots 1 and 2 for $15 per day. There will also be a free shuttle from Tropicana Field to the racecourse with pick-up on 10th Street South and drop-off at Second Street South and Fifth Avenue South.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter