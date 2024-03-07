Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg 2024: Here’s what to know for race weekend

The roar of race cars will be heard throughout downtown St. Petersburg this weekend as the 20th Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg gets underway.

Approximately 100,000 – 150,000 fans are expected to pack the streets to watch the NTT INDYCAR SERIES’ season-opening race.

When is the St. Pete Grand Prix?

The 20th Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg races take place March 8-10, but festivities begin on Thursday, March 7.

March 7

Flag raising ceremony, 10 a.m.

INDYCAR Party in the Park, North Straub Park, 5 - 7 p.m.

5K Run on the Racetrack, 400 Bayshore Dr. NE, 5:30 p.m.

March 8

Gate Hours, 8:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Evening of Champions, Mahaffey Theater, 7-10 p.m.

March 9

Gate Hours, 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Brett Michaels concert, 8-10 p.m.

March 10

Gate Hours: 7:45 a.m. – 3:45 p.m.

Where is the St. Pete Grand Prix?

Drivers race on a 1.8 mile, 14-turn temporary circuit around streets circling Pioneer Park, the Duke Energy Center for the Arts (Mahaffey Theater), The Dalí Museum, and extending onto the runways at Albert Whitted Airport, which overlooks the waterfront of Tampa Bay and the St. Petersburg Harbor and Marina.

Map of the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. Image is courtesy of Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.

What streets are closed for the St. Pete Grand Prix?

6th Avenue South, 5 Avenue South, 4 Avenue South 2 Avenue Southeast of 2nd Street will all be closed.

1st Avenue South and Central Avenue Southeast of 1 Street will be closed.

Bayshore Drive south of 2nd Avenue Northeast is closed except for Demens Landing traffic.

Where are the St. Pete Grand Prix entry gates?

Gate 1 is located at 1st Avenue S. and 1st Street S.

Gate 5 is located at 5th Avenue S. and 2nd Street N.

Where should I park for the St. Pete Grand Prix?

Parking is available at Tropicana Field Rays Lot 1 & 2 only. The lots are located just west of 16th Street South and entry to both lots is on 5th Av South in the 1600 block. There is a $15 fee payable by credit card only. Cash is not accepted.

All permanent public, on-street accessible spaces are available on a first-come, first-served basis. City garages, the USF St. Pete garage, and Tropicana Field provide accessible parking at the prevailing rate.

The USF St. Pete garage is recommended for those with limited mobility wishing to enter the 5th Ave. S gate (Gate 5) and the SouthCore garage is recommended for those wishing to enter the 1st Ave. S gate (Gate 1). The parking fee at Southcore Garage is $15 for Friday and $25 for Saturday and Sunday.

Motorcycle parking is available for $5, along the west side of 1st St. S between 1st Ave. S and Central Ave.

Are there shuttles for the St. Pete Grand Prix?

Shuttle Service from Tropicana Field Parking

Buses and trolleys will provide a free shuttle to the Grand Prix. Trolleys have a wheelchair lift.

Shuttle Stops:

Pick Up- 16th St. between 4th Ave. S and 5th Ave. S.

Drop Off- 2nd St. & 5th Ave. S (Dali Blvd.) Gate 5

Shuttle Hours:

Friday, March 8, 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 9, 7 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Sunday, March 10, 7 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Downtown Looper Bus Service

Click here for special Grand Prix looper trolley run times.

Cross Bay Ferry

The Cross Bay Ferry will be open during normal scheduled hours, but parking will not be available. Riders can park at the University of South Florida St. Petersburg parking garage or other public parking locations found here.

Getting to-and-from the Ferry:

Vehicles will be restricted at 6th Ave. S and 2nd St. S from entering the area during race weekend.

Rideshare can drop off on 2nd St. S between 6th Ave. and 5th Ave.

Downtown Looper : The nearest stop is at 6th Ave. S and 2nd St. S.

SunRunner : The nearest stop is at 3rd St. S between 6th Ave. and 5th Ave. S.

SunRunner Service

The SunRunner takes guests to Gate 5 with 3 convenient stations nearby – the closest is at 6th Ave. S and 3rd St. S.

Discounted fares are available for Firestone Grand Prix attendees. Get a 3-Day Event Pass for just $10 in the Flamingo Fares App or a Group Pass for $3. Create your account. Select "Add Passes," choose PSTA, and use the following promo codes at checkout:

3-Day Event Pass: Code "RACE" $10

Group Pass (up to 4 riders): Code "RACE4" $3

Codes are case-sensitive. Expires 3/11 (FYI valid 3/4-3/11).

Click here for more information.

What can I bring into the St. Pete Grand Prix?

The following items may be brought onto the race grounds but may be inspected by event staff and security.

Aerosol sunscreen

Binoculars, scanners, and cameras with small case

Camera stands (tripods, monopods, etc.) are allowed on the grounds as long as they do not obstruct the view of others; such equipment is not to be used in the grandstands

Purses, backpacks and other small bags

Recognized mobility aids used by guests with disabilities are permitted. Guests are advised to bring a lock to chain wheelchairs and scooters underneath the grandstands.

Refillable bottles

Seat cushions

Service Animals

Small, personal handheld devices - cellphones, PDAs, etc.

Strollers

Umbrellas may be used as long as they do not obstruct the view of others

What’s not allowed to be brought into St. Pete Grand Prix?

Aerosol cans (except sunscreen)

Banners

Camcorders

Camera lenses that exceed 10’’

Coolers (includes food and beverage)

Confederate flag

Drones or other unmanned aircrafts

Firearms, knives, explosives, or weapons of any description are not permitted

Fires, grills, fireworks

Folding chairs

Food and beverage

Glass bottles or containers

Golf carts for personal use

Handbills or samples are not to be distributed or placed on the grounds without the express written approval of the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg

Hateful flags, signs, imagery, etc.

Illegal drugs

Inflatables (beach balls, etc.)

Items that obstruct views

Laptop computers (see above for permissible devices)

Large bags including but not limited to: Duffel and grocery bags, luggage

Laser lights and pointers

Motorcycles or off-road vehicles (including ATVs, ATCs, and dune bug bicycles)

No flammable or combustible materials except small lighters (for cigarettes)

Noisemakers, horns, helium balloons, beach balls

None of the above restricted items may be left in or around the gate area

Other items that are deemed hazardous or diminish the enjoyment of the event by other patrons

Personal protection devices (mace/pepper spray)

Pets (except service animals as defined by Title II and Title III of the ADA)

Poles or sticks (except those to assist the disabled)

Projectile items and missiles

Rollerblades, skateboards, skates, scooters, bicycles

Scaffolding and other structures

Stadium Seats

Can I drink alcohol at the St. Pete Grand Prix?

No alcoholic beverages may be brought onto the event grounds, but alcoholic beverages can be purchased onsite. However, they are not allowed to leave the designated licensed areas.

Click here for more information about the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.

