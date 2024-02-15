Firestone Grand Prix will return for 20th year in St. Pete

In less than a month, the sound of race cars revving their engines will echo through the streets of downtown St. Petersburg. The Firestone Grand Prix will be back for its 20th year from March 8-10.

Thursday, drivers, the co-owners of the race and St. Pete Mayor Ken Welch laid the first of nearly 2,000 blocks for the track, totaling 20 million pounds of concrete.

"It’s more than just an annual event," Mayor Welch said at the ceremony Thursday morning. "It has really become ingrained in the fabric of what St. Pete is about. It's that anticipation of the race coming, the experience that it brings to our residents, but also to visitors from all over the world who come to St. Pete for the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg."

READ: Sundial shopping center in downtown St. Pete to get makeover

A team of 300 workers will put together the track that also includes 25,000 feet of chain-link spectator fencing that will line the 1.8-mile course. The course passes by the Dali Museum and wraps up on the runway at Albert Whitted Airport.

"I've watched this race forever and to be competing in it again is just truly amazing," said Nikita Johnson, a driver from St. Pete, who now lives in Gulfport.

"I think I have a pretty good leg up on everybody because I live right here, so I can kind of walk the track and see the bumps, but I know corners here, and I know how far away the walls will be because I drive here almost every day, so I think I have a pretty good advantage compared to the other competitors," Johnson said.

Welch said the Grand Prix contributed $61 million in economic impact to the area last year, and he expects even more this year. Event owners and organizers, Kim Green and Kevin Savoree, said in addition to donating to the Police Athletic League like they do each year, they also are donating money to four local nonprofits this year.

MORE: Special needs trust fund company files for bankruptcy, founder accused of taking $100M

"God kind of put us here as stewards for this event," Savoree said. "It really belongs to the city of St. Petersburg, and so, first and foremost, that's what separates it from, you know, so many other races."

"Kim and I are so proud of what we're able to do for this community … It's a shining example in the Sunshine City of a public private partnership," Savoree said.

This year’s festivities also include a party in the park on Thursday, March 7, at North Straub Park with the cars on display and drivers in attendance and a 5K that starts at 5:30 p.m. There will also be a 20th year celebration at the Mahaffey Theater on Friday, March 8, with all the previous winners.

Part of the ticket sales from the celebration will go to the Police Athletic League. Bret Michaels will also perform on Saturday, March 9. Tickets to the Grand Prix start at $25.

The track build starts Monday. Albert Whitted Park and playground will be closed starting Monday through race weekend.