Sundial shopping center in downtown St. Pete to get makeover

The Sundial shopping center in downtown St. Petersburg is getting a makeover. Crews put barricades around the courtyard on Wednesday, and will start construction in the next week.

The shopping center has seen mixed success over the years. Tampa-based real estate firm Ally Capital Group and the St. Pete-based firm Paradise Ventures plan to update the courtyard, taking out the Sundial sculpture and replacing the area with green space.

"We're creating a lot more clear space in there," Michael Connor, CEO of Paradise Ventures, said. "So, when you're walking by on the sidewalk, it's way more inviting, and the green space will invite people in. We're bringing the grade down about two and a half feet so you don't feel like you're walking up a hill to go into the courtyard."

Ally Capital Group and Paradise Ventures bought the more than 85,000 square foot property in 2022 from businessman Bill Edwards.

"Drive around St. Pete. Look at the towers in the air. Look at the density that's happening. St. Pete had an incredible demographic shift. The demographics, the kind of the younger, middle-aged demographics have changed in St. Pete dramatically in the last 20 to 30 years. So, I think our timing is perfect," Connor said.

Businesses will stay open during the construction.

"We're definitely a little worried that it is going to be a hindrance to business," Jackie Zumba, owner of Jackie Z Style Co, said. "So, we think now it's more important than ever for all the locals to come out and support all their local businesses downtown here at the Sundial."

Zumba’s business has been at the Sundial for a decade.

"It definitely has ebbed and flowed. There's been a lot of changes over my 10 years here, but with us, how much we do out in the community, we've always been able to stand strong, but there definitely have been some businesses that have had a hard time. We've been extremely lucky with the support of the community," Zumba said.

Her shop will be expanding into the space next door.

"I think the new site plan would be great because of the more outdoorsy feel. I think people will feel more relaxed … Even for us, we're going to be throwing fashion shows in the courtyard because they'll be tons of seating and all of the restaurants will have some outdoor, interactive things. So, I think that'll really make a change. It almost gives it more of like a Beach Drive kind of feel right over here," Zumba said.

Connor said Italian restaurant Forbici that has a location in Tampa is opening on the ground floor. A wellness center is moving in, and they’re in talks with a sushi bar.

Connor they’re going to create some sort of feature that will replace the Sundial, and hopes to have renovations done by the fall.