First 3D-printed rocket to launch from Florida's Space Coast this week

A rocket launching from Florida on Wednesday will be the first of its kind.

Relativity Space is gearing up to launch the first 3D-printed rocket – known as Terran 1 – from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The rocket is scheduled to blast off from Launch Complex 16 during a 3-hour window that opens at 1 p.m. on March 8.

The launch, also known as the "Good Luck Have Fun" Mission, is the first orbital attempt for Terran 1.

"Terran 1 is the largest 3D printed object to exist and to attempt orbital flight. It is a two-stage rocket standing 110 feet tall and 7.5 foot wide and is currently 85% 3D printed," according to the Kennedy Space Center. "Relativity engines are entirely 3D printed, and use liquid oxygen and liquid natural gas."

So far, weather is looking 90-percent favorable for liftoff.

When the launch happens, you can see it by downloading the FOX 35 News App on your cellphone.