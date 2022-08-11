First cat café in Tampa provides safe space for rescue cats in need of forever home

Cats and Caffeine is Tampa's first cat café that provides rescued cats with a unique temporary foster home. The café fosters the kitties in the lounge providing them a safe space for their personalities to flourish.

"We began Cats and Caffeine about a year and a half ago," Brieanna Rekow, a co-owner of Cats and Caffeine said. "We came across a few cat cafés in San Francisco and realized Tampa needed something like this."

They realized there was a big need in Tampa due to the high amount of stray cats that needed to be adopted. They wanted to create the café to give strays a chance to find a new home in a creative and flourishing environment.

"Since we opened our doors a few days ago, we sold out our first weekend," Rekow said. "We had six adoptions within the first two days, so we have some friends that will be going home, but we hope to get some more cats in here to provide a unique experience for those kittens and people coming in."

Cats and Caffeine Cat Café is by appointment only. You can book your own visit by visiting www.catscaffeine.com.