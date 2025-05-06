First-ever art exhibit brings on new opportunity for pair of local artists

The Brief It's a new opportunity for a pair of local artists who are displaying their work at the latest exhibition from the Clearwater Arts Alliance at the Clearwater Main Library. For the Clearwater Arts Alliance, new participants equal new points of views for their exhibitions. Turner-Smith hopes more artists take the plunge and submit their work. "The Essence of Spring" will be on display until June 21.



A pair of artists displaying work at a new exhibition, "The Essence of Spring", have been feeling a lot of different emotions about their first public exhibition.

"My paintings are here on display, and I still don't believe that it's happening," painter Ilona Ryan said.

The latest exhibition from the Clearwater Arts Alliance at the Clearwater Main Library.

Mosaic artist Joy David battled nerves before the exhibition opened on March 28th. It is the latest exhibition from the Clearwater Arts Alliance at the Clearwater Main Library.

What they're saying:

"The themes throughout the exhibition are renewal, regrowth, rebirth, new possibilities," Clearwater Arts Alliance Arts Administrator Kim Turner-Smith said. "We thought it would be a wonderful opportunity to feature new voices within the community."

For Ryan and David, this is the first time the longtime artists have submitted work to a public exhibition. Ryan has mostly painted for friends and family.

"What do I love? That I give my work to my friends and to other people, and it's kind of an honor for me when they put it on their wall at home and makes me feel good that they like it," Ryan explained.

David has also created mosaics for friends and family, including a neighbor that loves bees. She works with all kinds of materials, like solar chards, tiles and even broken dishes.

"Most people are afraid of broken mirrors, but I like to create different sun patterns with them," David said. "Even though there's imperfections in it, it still can come out beautiful."

For the Clearwater Arts Alliance, new participants equal new points of views for their exhibitions. Turner-Smith hopes more artists take the plunge and submit their work.

"I think it's a good thing that we can, not just me, but other artists can show because we put our soul and your thoughts and your work into it," Ryan said. "I doubt myself many times, so I am really very appreciative that my art is here for other people to see."

What you can do:

"The Essence of Spring" will be on display until June 21.

The Source: Information for this story was gathered by FOX 13's Barry Wong.

