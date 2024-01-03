First Friday St. Pete returns after involuntary two-month hiatus

After an involuntary two-month hiatus, First Friday St. Pete will return this Friday, January 5.

The free family-friendly block party event spanning multiple blocks of Central Ave was canceled until further notice due to lack of sponsorships and funding. Operations Director Kristen Coats said Nightlife Productions, LLC. had to pay $12,000 a month to keep it going.

"On a personal note, it was actually very difficult," she said. "But we just couldn't financially hold on any longer."

RELATED: First Friday St. Pete canceled indefinitely due to lack of funding

The initial goal of the event was to use proceeds from the event to donate musical instruments to kids in need through Coats' non-profit, the Lay-Lee Foundation, INC.

"There is a correlation between me being a former science teacher and a musician, there's a correlation between music and the core subjects, and we're trying to foster that," she said.

Last year, she said the event rarely broke even.

Recently, CMK Construction, My Florida Bath and Forward Hospitality Group stepped up as lead sponsors.

MORE: Florida Wildlife Corridor Foundation raises awareness for state's ecosystems with art gallery

"We've been in the area for over 20 years. A business is only as good as its people," Mike Turner, the vice president of operations at CMK Construction said. "We have a lot of customers in Tampa, throughout St. Pete, so it's important to have these kinds of community events continue."

Forward Hospitality group manages multiple nearby bars.

"We're Glamper, Welcome to the Farm, John Boy," said co-owner Mark Acchione. "With us rallying with the other owners, bringing in potentially private security in the future, making sure the event is properly funded."

Organizers are also considering going with a monthly theme.

"People just came together, and some leaders emerged, and we really put this thing back on," Pete Boland, the owner and operator of Mary Margaret's said.

READ: Mangrove forest at Weedon Island Preserve offers glimpse into vital ecosystem

Coats said her phone has been constantly ringing with vendors interested in participating.

"Six or seven food vendors and then five merchandise and local business vendors," she said.

Her band, 22N, will perform on the main stage. The event begins at 2p.m. on Friday. For more information, visit firstfridaystpete.org.