Florida Wildlife Corridor Foundation raises awareness for state's ecosystems with art gallery

The Florida Wildlife Corridor Foundation has unveiled its latest initiative – the Wild Space Gallery, in the heart of St. Petersburg’s Warehouse Arts District.

The gallery serves as an extension of the foundation’s core mission, and serves as a platform to advance awareness of critical conservation issues within the state. With exhibits that rotate regularly in an open showcase setting, the Wild Space Gallery showcases the works of both locally and nationally renowned artists.

These diverse narratives convey an appreciation for nature and highlight its transformative power to connect, heal, and endure.

"The Florida Wildlife Corridor is an 18,000,000-acre region spanning the state of Florida, starting from the Everglades and extending all the way to the Georgia and Alabama border. It is meant to provide a dedicated space for animals to live, roam, and thrive over the long run," said Mallory Dimmit, who is the CEO of the Florida Wildlife Corridor Foundation.

The gallery’s thought-provoking exhibitions aim to transform art into a vessel for engagement, challenge, and inspiration. The goal of Wild Space Gallery is to mobilize communities towards the shared goal of protecting Florida’s wild spaces.

"The Florida Wildlife Corridor Foundation is a nonprofit organization that works to champion the cause of protecting the corridor," explained Dimmit.

Through this innovative venture, the Florida Wildlife Corridor Foundation not only broadens its impact but also reinforces the vital role that art can play in advocating for the preservation of our natural heritage.

"Art is important for bringing the message of the Florida Wildlife Corridor to people so that they care about it, and they ultimately want to see it protected," added Dimmit.

