First Lady Jill Biden, Tampa Bay Lightning team up to boost vaccine efforts in Tampa

The First Lady will be arriving in Tampa on Thursday to join the defending Stanley Champions for a COVID-19 vaccination event, "Shots on Ice."

Over the last two weeks, about 380,000 Floridians received their first shot, but that’s much lower than just a month ago.

Vaccine rates have slowed significantly, which is why the White House is hoping to spark a little more energy into the vaccine effort in Florida.

Fans will be able to get vaccinations, take shots on the net from the ice, score photos with ThunderBug and the Zamboni, as well as received Lightning swag, and have the opportunity to partake in sweepstakes for great prizes, including Lightning game tickets.

It’s just the latest event geared at young people that the city has held. Fewer than a million 12 to 24-year-olds have received at least one dose of the vaccine. That’s roughly a quarter of that age group, the lowest vaccine rate among any eligible group.

Now, with the vaccine widely available and open to even more young people, Dr. Biden says it’s important to protect each other and to celebrate the progress we’ve made in the fight against COVID-19.

"Do you remember how quiet the streets were?" she asked. "Do you remember the empty grocery store aisles? Do you remember how uncertain and lonely many of us felt? We can’t lose that we can’t lose how that felt."

"Shots on Ice" runs from 430 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. today.

Both the one-shot Johnson and Johnson and the two-dose Pfizer vaccine will be available. Attendees will need to register ahead of time for a free ticket: tampabaylightning.com/togethertampabay.

Tickets will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

Before her Tampa visit, the First Lady will make a stop in Kissimmee to visit a drive-through vaccination site.

