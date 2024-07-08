First Lady Jill Biden to visit Tampa during campaign swing through battleground states

First Lady Jill Biden is visiting Tampa on Monday and is expected to speak at a campaign event amid fallout for President Joe Biden from his debate performance.

The first lady will be stopping in several battleground states, including North Carolina and Georgia, according to the Associated Press, launching the president's outreach to veterans and military families.

Her daylong tour through the three states reflects a broader effort for the Biden campaign to rebound from the president's lackluster performance in his June debate against Donald Trump.

First Lady Biden is expected to announce the formation of Veterans and Military Families for Biden-Harris on Monday, the AP reported.

The president's campaign manager, Julie Chavez Rodriguez told AP the new group will work to engage and mobilize millions of veterans and military families in the U.S. to vote and reelect the incumbent president.

"Our veterans and military families are the brave and the bold, who step forward for all of us," she said. "They deserve a commander in chief who respects their bravery and understands personally their sacrifice, not one who denigrates them for being willing to put their lives on the line for our democracy."

