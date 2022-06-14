Fisher-Price, Kids2 rockers linked to over a dozen reported deaths: CPSC

article

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) issued a warning on Tuesday that there have been over a dozen deaths linked to certain Fisher-Price and Kids2 baby and infant rockers in more than a decade.

According to the CPSC and Fisher-Price, there have been at least 13 reported deaths "of infants in Fisher-Price Infant-to-Toddler Rockers and Newborn-to-Toddler Rockers" between 2009 and 2021.

Additionally, in a separate notice posted Tuesday, the CPSC and Kids2 announced that there was "at least one reported death in 2019 of an infant in a Bright Starts Rocker."

In both notices, the independent regulatory agency announced that the Fisher-Price Infant-to-Toddler Rockers and Newborn-to-Toddler Rockers as well as the Kids2 Bright Starts and Baby Einstein Rockers "should never be used for sleep and infants should never be unsupervised or unrestrained in the Rockers."

Representatives for Fisher-Price's parent company, Mattel, and Kids2 did not respond to FOX Business' request for comment.

Since the 1990s, Fisher-Price has sold more than 17 million rockers worldwide, according to the warning notice. Kids2 has also sold more than 1.8 million rockers worldwide since 2012.

However, both companies review and evaluate reported incidents that occurred while the products were being used, according to the notices.

Aside from rockers, both notices warned that parents or caregivers shouldn't use inclined products, such as gliders, soothers, or swings, "for infant sleep and should not leave infants in these products unsupervised, unrestrained, or with bedding material, due to the risk of suffocation."

Recently, the agency finalized a rule requiring that infant sleep products have a sleep surface angle of 10 degrees or less. That rule takes effect on June 23, according to the agency.

However, if an infant falls asleep in an inclined or upright position they "should be moved to a safe sleep environment with a firm, flat surface such as a crib, bassinet or play yard," according to the CPSC.

