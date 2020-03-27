Fitness equipment fenced off along Bayshore to prevent spread of COVID-19

article

On Friday, city of Tampa employees fenced off the fitness equipment along Bayshore Blvd. to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

All Tampa Parks and Recreation facilities closed on March 14 due to the coronavirus pandemic. This includes all pools, beaches and dog beaches.

Plus, all activities and events have been canceled until further notice.

For the latest information, the city of Tampa asks residents to sign up for notifications by texting "TampaReady" or "TampaLista" to 888-777.

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

