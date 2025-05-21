Fitness and nutrition expert beats melanoma with positive attitude

The Brief Fitness and nutrition expert Lisa Lynn co-wrote a book on cancer and how to tackle a diagnosis with a positive attitude. Lynn has been a regular guest on Good Day Tampa Bay for years discussing fitness and nutrition. The book she co-wrote with melanoma specialist Dr. Deepak Narayan is called ‘Win the Fight: Stomp out Melanoma.’



A fitness and nutrition expert who also beat cancer wants to inspire others through a book she co-wrote on melanoma.

Lisa Lynn has been a regular guest on God Day Tampa Bay for years. As a lifestyle, fitness and nutrition expert, she would explain how to beat cravings, lose flab and firm up.

Lynn is also a melanoma survivor who co-wrote a book with melanoma specialist Dr. Deepak Narayan called ‘Win the Fight: Stomp out Melanoma.’

She says early detection, prevention and education are crucial when it comes to fighting melanoma.

Lynn admits she didn’t take it very seriously and says shortly after her diagnosis she went to Cancun and missed her appointment.

What they're saying:

"I had that still, small voice that we all get," Lynn shared. "My father had passed away and I watched this mole grow; stress drove it. I was so afraid that I didn’t want to go, but I knew in my heart Christmas Eve Day that I had to get it excised. I went to the dermatologist, and he said, ‘Don’t worry. You’re worrying too much.’ I am a worrier. I have anxiety. I said I insist you take it off right now, which he did. Thank God."

Melanoma is not a superficial spot on the skin that can be exfoliated.

"It shoots down like a lightning bolt," Lynn explained. "This cancer grows and multiplies, and stress accelerates it…It’s a bad cancer."

What you can do:

Lynn said it’s important to know your body and your moles so you can talk with a doctor.

The Source: This story was written with information gathered by FOX 13's Russell Rhodes.

