Expand / Collapse search

Flames at Clearwater home spread to car, neighboring house, firefighters say

By FOX 13 news staff
Published 
Clearwater
FOX 13 News
Damage to Clearwater home following fire article

Damage to Clearwater home following fire (Photo from Clearwater Fire & Rescue.

CLEARWATER, Fla. - Two Clearwater homes and vehicles were damaged following a fire early Monday morning.

According to Clearwater Fire & Rescue, they responded to a house fire – at 1006 Jones Street – around 4:16 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they said the house was fully engulfed in flames, which spread to a vehicle on the side of the house.

Then, the flames reached the house next door. The neighbor safely evacuated, officials said.

As of a news release sent before 6:30 a.m., firefighters said they were unable to safely search the home at 1006 Jones St. No injuries have been reported yet.

READ: Clearwater Marine Aquarium announces passing of Hemingway the dolphin

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.