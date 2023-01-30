Flames at Clearwater home spread to car, neighboring house, firefighters say

article

Two Clearwater homes and vehicles were damaged following a fire early Monday morning.

According to Clearwater Fire & Rescue, they responded to a house fire – at 1006 Jones Street – around 4:16 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they said the house was fully engulfed in flames, which spread to a vehicle on the side of the house.

Then, the flames reached the house next door. The neighbor safely evacuated, officials said.

As of a news release sent before 6:30 a.m., firefighters said they were unable to safely search the home at 1006 Jones St. No injuries have been reported yet.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.