Flamingos take a tour of deserted Denver Zoo

Published 
News
Storyful

Flamingos explore Denver Zoo, empty from pandemic

Flamingos at the Denver Zoo had the opportunity to explore and stretch their legs and wings. The zoo has been closed to visitors due to the coronavirus outbreak.

DENVER, Colo. - Flamingos at Denver Zoo in Colorado were recently given the chance to explore the facility as it remains closed to the public, footage released on April 26 shows.

According to the zoo, staff regularly bring Chilean flamingo chicks for walks outside of their enclosure for physical therapy and exercise. Zookeepers have now taken advantage of the coronavirus lockdown to allow some adult flamingos to join in.

The zoo said only a “small portion” of the zoo’s flock of 77 flamingos have ventured from the confines of their enclosure thus far.

Denver Zoo closed on March 17 as part of measures aimed to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
 