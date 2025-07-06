The flavors of France at Tampa's front door

The Brief A childhood memory gives birth to a business. Camala Mansen recalled the sweet aroma of fresh crêpes from back home and started a food truck offering that same experience. The business is located at 4222 Gunn Hwy catering to Tampa.



Downtown is sweeter and more savory with the addition of Le Crepe food truck on Ashley Drive.

Camala Mansen’s business fills the surrounding area with the freshly-made aroma of crêpes and coffee, just like she recalled from back home.

Local perspective:

Getting started in a new business takes guts, but Camala Mansen recalled some sound advice. "We always talk about our dreams and our goals. My mom always told me ‘If you can dream it, you can do it, the sky is the limit’."

That’s how she knew starting her own business, the Le Crêpe food truck was the right thing to do.

It’s not only what she loved to do, but it brought her back to where she loved to be.

"The crêpe is like moments. This is our moment when we make this crêpe, and then we share this moment with my mom and my little sister. It's not just food, it’s memories," she shared. "We chose crêpes because the crêpe has been part of my family for a long time. I still remember I’m going to my house and with my grandpa, the smell of the fresh aroma of crêpes, and it was so amazing."

And that is what greets her customers every day. That freshly made aroma, with the sweetness of sugar mixed with spices and fresh fruits, calls to the customer to give it a try.

Their accompanying coffees create a perfect pairing of crêpe and cold brew or croissant and cappuccino.

What you can do:

Visit Le Crepe for yourself at their location at 4222 Gunn Hwy in Tampa.

They are open 5 days a week. Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., Thursday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., Friday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. before reopening at 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. On Saturday they are open from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

