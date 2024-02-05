DUI suspect arrested after leaving scene of fatal Citrus County crash

One man was killed, and another man was arrested following a three-vehicle crash in Citrus County on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Robert Brandon Vanzant, 31, of Lady Lake, was traveling southbound at a high rate of speed in a Ford F150, passing other traffic on the shoulder of North Carl G Rose Highway around 2:25 p.m.

As the truck approached East Spruce Street, troopers say it merged back into traffic and crashed into the back of a Honda Accord that was also traveling southbound.

A man is facing DUI charges after a fatal crash in Citrus County. Image is courtesy of the Florida Highway Patrol.

The impact sent the Honda Accord across the roadway where it hit a bridge rail before colliding with another Ford F-150 that was traveling northbound, according to FHP.

The driver of the Honda Accord, a 62-year-old Lecanto man, later died from his injuries. The driver of the second Ford F-150, a 42-year-old Beverly Hills man, suffered minor injuries in the crash.

Robert Vanzant mugshot courtesy of the Citrus County Sheriff's Office.

After the crash, troopers say Vanzant, who was not injured in the collision, drove to a nearby gas station, abandoned his vehicle and ran into a pasture where he was captured by Citrus County deputies.

Troopers arrested Vanzant and charged him with DUI manslaughter, vehicular homicide, leaving the scene with death, leaving the scene with injuries, and driving with a suspended license.