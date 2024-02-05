Florida man accused of plotting mass shooting at Mons Venus wearing a devil mask to undergo psych evaluation

The man suspected of plotting a mass shooting at the Mons Venus adult club in Tampa last year had a court hearing Monday morning.

Michael Rudman was arrested on March 19, 2023, after he tried to walk into the crowded club armed with a Glock 9mm and wearing a devil's mask over his face.

According to an affidavit, Rudman was carrying several rounds of ammunition and had nine knives and other firearm accessories inside his truck, which he’d left parked and running in the club’s driving lane near the main entrance.

Security footage shows Rudman was pulling open the door to the club when he was stopped by a security guard who was able to knock the gun away and wrestle Rudman to the ground.

Tampa police believe the security guard, Manny Resto, likely saved many lives that night.

"It is believed Rudman's intent was to commit an act of mass violence and kill multiple people inside the club," according to court filings.

Resto was later awarded by Tampa police with a citizen medal of valor for stopping a mass shooting.

"I know why I was put on this earth. I know the good and bad things prepped me for that situation. I wasn't going to let him hurt all the people I cared about," said Resto.

FOX 13 has learned that, prior to the Tampa incident, Rudman had 19 recorded interactions with the Clearwater Police Department.

Court records show he's been arrested at least four times in Pinellas County, including a charge for battery on a law enforcement officer that occurred just five months prior to the arrest at Mons Venus.

In a court appearance last March, Rudman’s attorney indicated at least one of those arrests led to necessary mental health treatment that, at some point, was stopped.

Rudman’s attorney explained at the time they would not seek bond because he was finally receiving the mental health treatment he needs while behind bars.

Rudman has since missed several scheduled court appearances due to illness.

In December, the Hillsborough State Attorney’s office requested a search warrant of Rudman’s electronic devices to corroborate he was planning a mass shooting. So far, Rudman is only facing charges of aggravated battery and assault with a deadly weapon, possession of cocaine and other drug paraphernalia, and possession of a firearm while under a risk protection order.

On Monday, Rudman was assigned a psychiatrist for evaluation and a new court date was scheduled for April.