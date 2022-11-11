Flight heading for Tampa diverted after passenger found with box cutter on board, officials say

article

A Frontier Airlines flight that was heading to Tampa was diverted after a passenger was found with box cutter on board, airline officials said.

The flight departed from Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport Friday evening and was heading for Tampa International Airport. Frontier Airlines said the plane was diverted to Atlanta after the box cutter was found in the passenger's possession.

The plane landed safely in Atlanta and the passenger was taken into custody by Atlanta law enforcement, according to officials with Frontier.

No passengers or crew members on board were injured, flight officials said. All passengers were deplaned and were provided with overnight hotel accommodations in Atlanta.

A new flight was scheduled for Saturday morning to transport passengers from Atlanta to Tampa, Frontier Airlines said.