TSA agents in Florida airports have confiscated more weapons so far in 2022 than any previous year

The number of weapons found at Florida's TSA checkpoints so far this year is already higher than any previous year – at 700 and counting. This includes records set at a dozen airports.

Last year, a total of 666 guns were intercepted across the state. At the time, TSA reported it was a 26 percent increase from the highest previous totals of 529 and 528 in 2018 and 2019, respectively.

At Tampa International Airport, officers caught passengers with 102 weapons this year to date. St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport set a new record with 17 guns found as well as Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport with 13 interceptions.

Across Florida, the Orlando International Airport intercepted 129 guns so far. Over at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, 120 were uncovered. Miami International had 83 guns intercepted at this point of the year.

TSA reported nearly every one of these guns was loaded, most of them with ammunition chambered. Many of the passengers have been arrested and ordered to appear in court. They offered the following tips for getting through checkpoints:

No guns are allowed in carry-ons. They need to be in checked baggage, properly packed, and declared to the airline at check-in. That means, unloaded and in a locked, hard-sided case.

Leave all banned items at home. You can find the list of those items at TSA.gov

Prepare for the security checkpoint with your ID card ready and your pockets empty.

Ask for help if you need it

Enroll in TSA pre-check

Also, be sure to know what the gun laws are on each side of the trip. Guns may not be legal to transport, even in checked baggage in some jurisdictions. By the way, even if you don't get arrested, you could get hit with a nearly $14,000 civil penalty from the TSA for breaking the rules.

A breakdown of guns confiscated in 2022 at Florida airports are below: