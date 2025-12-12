Paramedic's father speaks on son's recovery after serious crash involving ambulance in Winter Haven

The Brief A Polk County Fire Rescue paramedic remains in the hospital after the ambulance he was riding in collided with a pickup truck. John Parris, 32, suffered traumatic brain injuries, however, is making progress. There will be a benefit for John and his family at the Union Tap Room in downtown Winter Haven on Dec. 18 from 5 to 8 p.m.



The backstory:

The crash happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. Monday on U.S. Highway 27 and State Road 544 in Winter Haven.

According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, the Polk County Fire Rescue ambulance that John Parris, 32, was riding in was traveling westbound on the state road with its emergency lights on.

Deputies say the ambulance driver slowed and looked both ways as it approached a red light while, at the same time, a pickup truck driver approached the intersection going at highway speed.

The two vehicles collided.

Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff's Office and Polk County Fire Rescue

Parris and the patient he was attending to in the back were very badly hurt, and both remain in the ICU at the hospital.

What they're saying:

Parris—a father of two young children—suffered traumatic brain injuries. His father, Dave, says as of Friday morning his son is making progress. He's talking, eating and standing, and there are thousands of people praying for him.

Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff's Office and Polk County Fire Rescue

"I'm watching the power of prayer. Miracles are happening," Dave said. "I'm sorry it's hard talking about this — he's getting better. There is progress, and it's very exciting to see this progress."

The fire department is taking 24/7 shifts at the hospital, so someone can always be by John and his wife's side.

"We have people there who are assisting with just running small errands, a coffee, or phone charger or when they need to step away," Jon Hall, president of IFF Local 3531, said. "We want to make sure they have ability and feel like John is being left alone, or they're going without while they're spending time with their loved one."

What's next:

Dave says John getting out of the ICU before Christmas would be the greatest present he could ever have.

A spokesperson for the sheriff's office says the investigation into the accident is ongoing. The driver of the pickup truck did have minor injuries.

There will be a benefit for John and his family at the Union Tap Room in downtown Winter Haven on Dec. 18 from 5 to 8 p.m.

"One thing that my son explained to me when he first started working for Polk Fire Rescue, it's not only a family, but it's a family that includes his wife, kids, me as his parent. Any relatives — they're part of the family, and I've definitely found that out," Dave said.