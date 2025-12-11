Travelers must have a REAL ID by February, or they'll be charged

The Brief Air travelers without a REAL ID will soon have to pay a $45 fee to use a modernized alternative identity verification system at the airport. The changes go into effect starting February 1, 2026. The Transportation Safety Administration, or TSA, is trying to get the word out now.



REAL IDs are identification cards that meet enhanced requirements. Examples include driver’s licenses with a star in the upper right corner and U.S. passports. For a full list of acceptable forms of ID, click here.

The backstory:

The REAL ID law was signed more than 20 years ago. Over the summer, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security began enforcing the REAL ID requirement. All airports started requiring passengers without REAL IDs to go through a separate screening process where they answer questions to confirm their identity.

"It's a much more laborious process. Like I could ask you, where did you live when you were in sixth grade? We’ve had individuals that have been unable to answer any question that's related to that name's history," Kirk Skinner, TSA federal security director for the greater Tampa Bay area, said. "So, they don't fly. It's too big of a risk."

RELATED: Real ID deadline set for May 7: What to know when traveling

What we don't know:

The TSA ConfirmID system modernizes the process of verifying a traveler’s identify when he or she doesn’t have a REAL ID.

"I believe questions are involved, but I don't have all the details yet," Skinner said of what the new system will entail. "That's still being sorted out as well as the actual process that's used when the passenger submits whatever information they have in order to get that verification of identity."

Additionally, those travelers will be the ones footing the bill to use the alternative identification system by paying a $45 fee.

"Right now, the entire traveling public, all the taxpayers pay for that. It's an internal process at TSA where we have to go into our archives, our history of passengers, and make a determination based upon questions of who that individual is," Skinner said. "If they can't answer the questions, then we can't let them fly."

What's next:

There is the option to pay the $45 fee ahead of time online. Click here for more information. "Pay your $45, and that gives you the ability to travel for 10 days under that verification," Skinner said.

By the numbers:

94% of the traveling public in Florida already have REAL IDs, according to TSA. Officials said the goal of the fee is to encourage those remaining passengers to get REAL IDs, which will speed up the security process and make flying safer for all travelers.