Floral City man dies after losing control of motorcycle: FHP

A 64-year-old Floral City man died at the hospital after losing control of his motorcycle on Saturday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Officials say the man was riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle northbound on South Withlapopka Drive around 10:20 a.m.

According to authorities, the man lost control, overturned and ended up traveling to the outside shoulder of the road.

He was taken to an area hospital, which is where he died from his injuries, according to troopers.

