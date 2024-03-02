Wesley Chapel teen treated for broken arm after hit-and-run crash, officials searching for driver

Officials are searching for the driver they say hit a 17-year-old Wesley Chapel girl on Thursday morning.

Around 7:05 a.m., the Florida Highway Patrol says a gray sedan was headed north on Tonka Terrace, south of Oldwoods Avenue, where the teen was crossing the street.

According to FHP, the 17-year-old was riding an electric scooter in a marked crosswalk. Authorities say the driver, described as a white man around 20-30-years old, didn't stop for a stop sign and hit the child.

After hitting the girl, the driver stopped and asked if she was injured and then abruptly left the scene, according to investigators.

READ: 1 dead, 2 injured after crash in Polk County: FHP

Officials say the man who had semi-long shaggy brown hair and brown eyes, according to the child, was last seen headed west on Oldwoods Avenue.

The older model sedan is expected to have front end damage from the collision, according to troopers.

FHP says the child was taken to a local hospital which is where she was treated for a broken arm.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call *FHP (*347) or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter