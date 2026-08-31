Florida Aquarium partnership offers teens underwater adventure

The Brief Teenagers from Boys & Girls Clubs participated in immersive SeaTREK dives. Participants walk underwater alongside marine life. Program leaders hope it inspires future conservation efforts and changes youth trajectories.



A local partnership put teenagers from Boys & Girls Clubs face-to-face with sea life.

Under the sea

The backstory:

At The Florida Aquarium, guests can purchase an additional experience at the 15-foot-deep Heart of the Sea habitat.

"It gives people that are non-divers an opportunity to put on a helmet, wetsuit, drop down into one of our tanks and experience what it's like to be underwater with all these animals," Dale Hoffman of The Florida Aquarium explained.

Three years ago, the lifelong diver wanted to expose the program, SeaTREK, to kids that might not have the opportunity to participate. A partnership with local Boys & Girls Clubs was born.

Shocking start turns to wonder

What they're saying:

Many participants follow a similar script — fear, cold, then wonder and excitement.

"It was amazing. It was life changing. I love the fish and the way they just swim around you, and I got to see fish I never got to see before," 17-year-old Eliana Pringle said. "It was very real, like you got to see them right next to you, which is like a different perspective."

For 12-year-old Madison Tambini, the underwater journey proved just as memorable.

"It was very exhilarating. It was an interesting thing to try," Tambini said.

Inspiring the next generation

What's next:

Program organizers hope participants gain a deeper connection to nature.

"What I really hope it leads to is an appreciation of our oceans. 71% of the planet is water, and I hope it leads them to do something positive with the environment and conservation," Hoffman said.

Beyond marine education, youth leaders see the program as a catalyst for personal growth.

"Every child that we reach has the potential to cause a ripple effect," Ava Cahoon, of the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Tampa Bay, said. "One experience can change the trajectory of a young person's life."