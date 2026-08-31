Polk man arrested, accused of attacking pregnant woman: PCSO

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The Brief Deputies arrested Marquel Watson, 29, on Sunday night after he allegedly choked and shoved a pregnant woman to the floor near Lakeland, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. Authorities deployed a K9 team and an aerial unit to track down Watson after he ran from the scene. Watson, who faces felony aggravated battery charges, has an extensive criminal history including drug, theft and violent crime arrests.



A man was arrested after Polk County deputies said he grabbed a pregnant woman by the neck and pushed her to the floor Sunday night near Lakeland.

Polk battery on pregnant woman

What we know:

According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, the investigation began around 10 p.m. Sunday after deputies received a battery complaint in the Crystal Lake area of East Main Street and Idaho Avenue.

Marquel Watson, 29, is accused of grabbing a pregnant woman by the neck and pushing her to the floor, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies said Watson then left the scene.

PCSO deputies, an aerial unit and a K9 unit began searching for Watson, the sheriff's office said.

Watson was eventually located in Lakeland on East Magnolia Street and arrested with the help of a K9, according to PCSO. He faces charges of aggravated battery on a pregnant victim, a second-degree felony, and violation of probation related to driving with a suspended or revoked license.

Prior criminal history

Dig deeper:

Watson has previously been arrested on charges involving burglary, fleeing to elude, aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, grand theft, resisting with violence, resisting without violence and robbery, PCSO said.

Watson’s criminal history also includes allegations involving false statements to law enforcement, trespassing and multiple drug-related offenses, including possession of marijuana, methamphetamine, MDMA, cocaine, mushrooms and other controlled substances.

Victim status and recovery

What we don't know:

Deputies have not released details about the pregnant woman's medical condition. PCSO also did not say what prompted the alleged attack or whether Watson and the victim knew each other.