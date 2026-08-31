Friends, family plant tree at USF honoring nursing student killed by wrong-way driver

The Brief A wrong-way drunk driver killed USF nursing student Lauryn Akey in a crash on Interstate 75 in Charlotte County earlier this year. Loved ones planted an evergreen oak tree on the USF campus to honor Akey's memory and legacy. Akey’s family established a foundation and the #LoveLikeLauryn movement to spread kindness in her community



USF students, family and friends gathered on campus Monday to plant an evergreen oak tree honoring Lauryn Akey, a nursing student killed by a wrong-way drunk driver in May.

USF memorial tree for wrong-way crash victim

The backstory:

Akey was driving home from a wedding when a wrong-way driver slammed into her car on Interstate 75 in Charlotte County. The Florida Highway Patrol said the driver, Dennis Olson, was drunk when he hit her vehicle just minutes after she texted her family to say she loved them.

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On Monday morning at 8 a.m., classmates, friends and family gathered outside the Physical Education building on the USF campus to plant an evergreen oak tree in her honor. The living tribute by the Exercise Science Department symbolizes a life dedicated to helping others.

Love Like Lauryn Foundation

Why you should care:

Akey’s mother, Melinda Mucho, turned her grief into a community movement by continuing the viral hashtag #LoveLikeLauryn, and starting the Love Like Lauryn Foundation.

"You can look her up and see how loved she is. I just want everyone to feel that," Mucho said. "You can feel it by looking at her smile. I want everyone to see her and be like her. She was never mean to anybody. She brought people together, so many people together. Loved hard, loved so hard."