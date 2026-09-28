The Brief Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier is asking a judge to temporarily halt development of new OpenAI models without outside safety safeguards. The request is part of Uthmeier’s lawsuit accusing ChatGPT of playing a role in the deadly Florida State University shooting. OpenAI says it has already paused training of its most capable models and plans to resume only after additional safeguards are in place.



Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier is escalating his legal fight against OpenAI, filing a request for a temporary injunction, asking a judge to temporarily stop the development of new artificial intelligence models until additional safety measures are in place.

Florida AI lawsuit

What we know:

A 49-page filing submitted in Highlands County’s 10th Judicial Circuit Court asks for a temporary injunction that would halt development of AI models without external safeguards in place.

The request is tied to an 83-page lawsuit Uthmeier filed against OpenAI on June 1.

In a video posted to X, Uthmeier accused the company of putting profits ahead of public safety.

The attorney general also pointed to concerns he says involve OpenAI’s broader AI safety practices, including alleged unauthorized access to computer systems and warnings from an OpenAI board member about the risk of losing control of AI systems.

Requested court restrictions

What Uthmeier Is Asking For:

In addition to temporarily stopping the development of new models without outside safeguards, the filing calls for OpenAI to:

Stop encouraging minors to use ChatGPT.

Stop adapting technology to take on human attributes.

Stop what Uthmeier describes as "tricks" designed to keep users talking beyond what he considers a dangerous point.

The filing says the requested restrictions are intended to add safeguards around what Uthmeier describes as a "reckless and unacceptably risky product."

Safety measures response

The other side:

OpenAI says it understands concerns about AI safety and that companies should take responsibility for developing the technology safely.

A spokesperson said the company announced Friday that it had paused training its most capable models and would resume training only after it was confident additional safeguards were in place.

OpenAI also said governments have a role in establishing safety standards and that it is willing to work with Florida and other states on AI policies that apply across the industry.

FSU shooting connection

The backstory:

Earlier this year, Uthmeier also launched a probe into possible criminal charges related to ChatGPT’s alleged role in the FSU shooting.

The latest filing seeks court-ordered restrictions as Uthmeier’s broader legal challenge against OpenAI continues.

Court proceeding steps

What's next:

The judge will determine whether to grant Uthmeier’s request for a temporary injunction.

The lawsuit against OpenAI remains ongoing.