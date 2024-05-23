Florida attorney general calls for investigation into Starbucks diversity practices

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody is calling for an investigation into coffee chain Starbucks for its Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) practices.

"We're going to make sure that in Florida, this quota for hiring and programs that cause every employee to determine whether they are the problem based on the color of their skin … whether that violates Florida's anti-discriminatory law," Moody said.

Moody appeared on Sean Hannity's radio show, guest hosted by Governor DeSantis.

The attorney general is calling on the Florida Commission on Human Relations to look into the coffee franchise's DEI practices.

"So many of these DEI policies that have been pushed in corporate America that were meant to address and prevent discrimination are now pushing policies and programs and initiatives that may in fact be unlawful employment practices, in fact becoming discriminatory themselves," Moody said.