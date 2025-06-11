Florida-based Silver Airways cancels all flights, tells passengers not to go to airport

The Brief Silver Airways has shut down all operations as of Wednesday, June 11. The airline filed for bankruptcy in December 2024. In a statement, Silver Airways said all future flights have been canceled and told passengers not to go to the airport.



Silver Airways announced early Wednesday that it is ceasing operations immediately, canceling all upcoming flights.

The backstory:

The airline, which was based in Hollywood, Florida, and had a hub in Tampa, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in December 2024.

At the time, Silver Airways promised to continue normal operations, but some flights were abruptly canceled as far back as early March.

The airline was founded in 2011 and previously served Tampa, Orlando, Pensacola, Fort Lauderdale and Key West, along with airports in the Caribbean and the Bahamas.

Silver Airways debuted their ATR-42-600s at the Farnborough International Air Show in 2018. (Photo credit: Silver Airways)

What they're saying:

Early Wednesday, Silver Airways posted a statement on its website, writing:

"We regret to inform you that we are ceasing operations as of today, June 11, 2025. In an attempt to restructure in bankruptcy, Silver entered into a transaction to sell its assets to another airline holding company, who unfortunately has determined to not continue Silver’s flight operations in Florida, the Bahamas and the Caribbean. Please do not go to the airport. All credit card purchases should be refundable through your credit card company or your travel agency."

