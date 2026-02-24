Florida bill that would allow groups to be declared ‘domestic terrorists’ garners opposition from activists

The Brief The fight is growing over a bill that would allow state officials to declare activist groups to be domestic terrorists. SB 1632 allows Florida's chief of domestic security — the head of FDLE — to declare a group to be sowing violence or discord, assuming the Florida cabinet agrees. Opponents say it's a recipe to strip First Amendment rights from law-abiding Americans.



Activist groups held a news conference on Tuesday to try to garner public opinion against a bill that would allow the state to declare activist groups to be domestic terrorists.

They said it is a surefire recipe for whittling away First Amendment rights. Proponents of the bill, though, said it is a way to crack down on those who threaten public safety or who are sowing discord.

READ: Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier working second job as UF adjunct professor — with $100K salary

What we know:

The bill would allow the head of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to declare a group as being domestic terrorists, as long as the Florida Cabinet agrees. Because the head of FDLE is an appointee of the governor, there is concern that they could do the governor's political bidding through this process.

Opponents said terrorism is already clearly policed by the federal government, and that the bill offers few safeguards in the judicial branch.

The other side:

Free speech advocates said it opens the door for political groups to be punished for what they say.

MORE: Florida law to require EKG screenings for high school athletes: Here's when it goes into effect

"We're not trying to repair a very bad bill," said Pamela Burch Fort of the Florida NAACP. "This bill is dangerous, it's harmful, and it's hostile. I don't know that there is something that would make a legitimately functioning organization feel better, have safeguards to be designated as a domestic terrorist organization."

Those who are labeled as domestic terrorists would have the right to challenge the finding in court.

Dig deeper:

Advocates, though, said the key is that it blocks public funding from going to groups that are deemed to be working to promote violence and discord.

"We're defining domestic terrorist organizations, not how to label individuals," said State Rep. Hillary Cassel (R-Hollywood). "Organizations, organizations that violate the law and then go on to attempt to intimidate, coerce civilian populations, government, such as assassinations and kidnapping."

READ: Clock ticking for Florida lawmakers to strike deal on property tax changes

The bill said groups could be labeled as domestic terrorists, though, some stipulations in companion bills said the decision process could be kept from the public.

"What we're simply saying is here, there are organizations that are domestic that are committing terrorist acts in this state," said Cassel. "To think otherwise is naive."

What's next:

If the bill is passed and approved by Governor Ron DeSantis, Florida would become the 33rd state to define domestic terrorism. A committee hearing has been scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the Senate Operations Committee on criminal and civil justice.