Florida Board of Education to vote on proposal to ban critical race theory in classrooms

On Thursday, the Florida Board of Education will discuss new language proposed by Governor Ron DeSantis that could impact the way history is taught in K-12 public schools.

"I want the history of our country taught accurately. I want people to learn about the founding fathers, to learn about the Constitution, as well as other great people like President Lincoln, like what we did in World War II, like the Civil Rights movement, like winning the Cold War," DeSantis said during a COVID-19 press conference earlier this year.

Critical race theory has recently become an oft-cited and hot-button issue for conservative leaders for months now, and Florida’s not alone. Several states are considering bans on teaching the theory in schools.

Critical race theory is a decades-old concept that delves into how racism has shaped public policy, legal systems, and American society.

But some conservatives, including Governor DeSantis, say it sows division.

"I don’t know if some of you guys have seen this critical race theory, it’s basically teaching kids to hate our country and to hate each other based on race," said DeSantis.

His proposed guidelines for instruction state teachers, "may not define American history as something other than the creation of a new nation based largely on universal principles stated in the Declaration of Independence."

It also states, "Teachers serve as facilitators for student discussion and do not share their personal views or attempt to indoctrinate or persuade students to a particular point of view that is inconsistent with the Next Generation Sunshine State Standards and the Benchmarks for Excellent Student Thinking (B.E.S.T.) Standards."

The language in his proposal doesn’t specifically mention critical race theory by name, but it would effectively prevent educators from teaching it in public K-12 schools.

Many Florida educators point out that CRT isn’t currently even a part of the state curriculum. The Florida Education Association says by including politically charged words like "indoctrination" into the proposed guidelines, DeSantis is simply playing politics.

"The use of the word indoctrinate is a political one and that’s really what’s behind this rule. It’s a political rule," said FEA President Andrew Spar. "The reality is we shouldn’t allow for politics to interfere with free thought and free exercise that our students may have and what all teachers do especially those in the civics and history area is they facilitate conversation based on facts and based on research and the work that students have learned."

"This is being used as a political football," he continued. "Should we talk about race and what’s happened in this country? Yes. We should talk about slavery. We should talk about reconstruction. We should talk about the civil rights movement. We should talk about how when this country was formed, land was taken from Native Americans. We should talk about Native Americans, African-Americans, Asian-Americans, Hispanic-Americans who all contributed to this country in a very real way."

The FEA also warns the governor’s proposed guidelines could make educators apprehensive about teaching topics involving the history and impacts of racism in our country.

The Board of Education will discuss the proposed language change today and could vote on its adoption.