Florida boat seen going nearly 40 mph after throwing driver overboard, police say

A man was thrown from a boat on Monday in Sarasota, causing the boat to go unmanned for a period of time.

What we know:

The Sarasota Police Department says calls alerted them to the crewless boat traveling nearly 40 miles per hour, north of the Ringling Museum.

Police say the boater told them he was thrown from the boat after going through a larger boat’s wake after it cut him off on his way back from this weekend’s Boat Show at Marina Jack.

First responders say it took multiple attempts to slow the boat down, first trying to turn off its motor with towlines before using a plasma towline to slow it down.

This reduction in speed allowed an officer to safely maneuver alongside the vessel, providing another officer the ability to board the boat and bring it to a stop.

The boater, who was not wearing a life jacket or using the boat’s emergency cut-off switch, suffered minor injuries.

What we don't know:

Police did not release the identity of the boater or any information about any other boat involved in the incident.

Big picture view:

SPD urges boaters to wear life jackets and use emergency engine cut-off switches to help prevent accidents and injuries on the water.

