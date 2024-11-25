Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis seeks to replace Matt Gaetz

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Receiving President-elect Donald Trump’s endorsement and setting off political dominoes, Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis announced Monday he will run for a Northwest Florida congressional seat vacated by former U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz.

Trump also threw his endorsement behind state Sen. Randy Fine, R-Brevard County, as a replacement for former U.S. Rep. Mike Waltz. Trump tapped Waltz to serve as national security advisor. Waltz submitted his resignation from Congressional District 6 on Monday, according to Florida Secretary of State Cord Byrd.

Patronis also on Monday submitted his resignation from the Cabinet position, effective March 31.

"Together, we have worked with the Florida Legislature to provide benefits for mental health and cancer for Florida’s first responders," Patronis wrote in his resignation letter to Gov. Ron DeSantis and Byrd. "They are always there when we need them, and in return, we showed up for them in their time of need."

Patronis’ exit will give DeSantis an opportunity to appoint a replacement to complete the remaining two years of the chief financial officer’s term in office.

Trump on Monday encouraged Patronis to run to replace Gaetz.

"A fourth generation Floridian from the beautiful Panhandle, and owner of an iconic seafood restaurant, Jimmy has been a wonderful friend to me, and to MAGA," Trump posted on Truth Social.

Within hours, Patronis submitted his resignation and entered the race for Congressional District 1, which includes all or parts of Escambia, Okaloosa, Santa Rosa and Walton counties. A former state legislator and family restaurateur, Patronis is from Panama City, which is not included in the district.

Florida Democratic Party Chairwoman Nikki Fried criticized Patronis for doing "nothing to solve Florida's affordability crisis" during his Cabinet tenure.

"Jimmy’s career has been built around failing up, which makes sense as all he does is carry the water for special interests while kissing the ring of those in power," Fried posted on X. "8 yrs overseeing property insurance. Floridians, does he deserve a promotion?"

Trump’s endorsement makes Patronis the clear frontrunner in the conservative district.

State Rep. Michelle Salzman, a Pensacola Republican who had jumped into the contest, quickly threw her support behind Patronis.

"Politics is an ever-changing chessboard," Salzman posted on X. "Our first priority as elected officials should be our constituents. If we put them first, we all win! Jimmy has been endorsed by the leader of our party and that should be enough for us to get behind him. Congratulations Jimmy Patronis."

State Rep. Joel Rudman, R-Navarre, however, wasn’t intimidated by the endorsement. Rudman on Monday submitted his resignation which will be effective Jan. 1, to House Speaker Daniel Perez, R-Miami.

Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis speaks before introducing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis during a rally for Florida Republicans at the Cheyenne Saloon on November 7, 2022 in Orlando, Florida. DeSantis faces former Democratic Gov. Charlie Cr Expand

"I grew up in Brookhaven, MS vacationing in Northwest Florida every chance I got. I moved here as soon as I finished medical training. I love it here," Rudman posted on X. "And the good people here deserve a strong field of candidates and a robust Republican debate, not a coronation. I’m in."

A special election will be needed to replace Rudman, whose district includes parts of Okaloosa and Santa Rosa counties.

Other candidates who have expressed interest in the seat include former assistant state attorney Keith Gross, former Escambia County Commissioner Gene Valentino, and Jeff Witt, a Harvard-educated Afghanistan War veteran who is currently a policy advisor for the Trump-Vance Presidential Transition Team. Democrat Gay Valimont has also announced plans to run for the seat.

Patronis has been the state’s chief financial officer since 2017, winning two statewide contests after initially being appointed to the job by former governor and current U.S. Rick Scott. Florida’s chief financial officer oversees the state’s funds and also serves as the state’s fire marshal.

State Sen. Blaise Ingoglia, R-Spring Hill, has been mentioned as a potential replacement for Patronis. However, state Sen. Joe Gruters, R-Sarasota, was quick to note Monday that Trump has already backed him as a 2026 candidate in the race for chief financial officer.

"Whether via appointment or at the ballot box in 2026, I look forward to running for CFO as President Trump’s endorsed candidate," Gruters posted on X on Monday.

Gaetz resigned his seat after being nominated for U.S. attorney general. However, Gaetz withdrew his name from consideration last week amid growing pressure over an unreleased House ethics probe.

Meanwhile, Trump urged Fine to run for Congressional District 6, which is made up of all or parts of Flagler, Lake, Marion, Putnam, St. Johns and Volusia Counties.

"Should (Fine) decide to enter this race, Randy Fine as my complete and total endorsement. Run, Randy, Run!" Trump posted on Truth Social on Saturday.

Fine, a former state representative who was elected to the Florida Senate on Nov. 5, has a Tuesday deadline to submit his resignation from the Senate to run for the congressional seat. The resignation does not have to take effect immediately.

Special primary elections for both congressional seats are set for Jan. 28 and special general elections will take place on April 1.

Fine, one of the Legislature’s most-fierce debaters, responded to Trump’s endorsement in social media posts Monday.

"Clearly Mom wasted no time once she made it upstairs," Fine, whose mother recently died, posted on X. "Mr. President, G-d saved you on that day in Butler so that you could save the world. It would be the honor of my life to be one of your footsoldiers. Your confidence is overwhelming and I will have news to share soon!"

A former casino executive, Fine was first elected to the Florida House in 2016 and served until his move to the Senate this year.

Fine was among the state lawmakers who backed Trump over DeSantis in the Republican presidential primary earlier this year. Trump in February endorsed Fine’s bid for the state Senate.

