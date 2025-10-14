Florida child dies after ongoing physical abuse and prolonged neglect: SCSO

The Brief A Florida mother and her boyfriend are behind bars after deputies say a child who showed signs of ongoing physical abuse and prolonged neglect died on Monday. Both have been charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child and are being held at the Suwannee County Jail. Anyone with information related to this case is urged to contact Investigator Bradley Griffin with the Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office at (386) 362-2222. Individuals may remain anonymous.



A Florida mother and her boyfriend are behind bars after deputies say a child who showed signs of ongoing physical abuse and prolonged neglect died on Monday.

What we know:

According to the Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office, a 911 caller reported an unresponsive child at a home in Live Oak shortly after 3 p.m. The caller said CPR was underway.

After deputies and first responders with Suwannee County Fire Rescue went to the home, the child was taken to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Deputies and investigators said they saw injuries to the child that were consistent with ongoing physical abuse and prolonged neglect.

According to SCSO, the child exhibited significant bruising, swelling, and other trauma inconsistent with the explanations provided by the child’s caregivers.

After extensive interviews and evidence collection, the child’s mother, Christian Parnell, 33, of Live Oak, and her boyfriend, Curtis David Willey, 33, of Live Oak, were arrested in connection with the child’s death.

Both have been charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child and are being held at the Suwannee County Jail.

What's next:

Additional charges are pending the results of an autopsy and further forensic examination.

What you can do:

Anyone with information related to this case is urged to contact Investigator Bradley Griffin with the Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office at (386) 362-2222. Individuals may remain anonymous.