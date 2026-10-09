Man charged in 2012 rape, kidnapping of Florida teen following ICE operation

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The Brief ICE agents arrested Eliseo Garcia-Zunun during a Hendry County operation, leading to a major break in a cold case. FDLE matched DNA from the 38-year-old suspect to evidence gathered during a 2012 home invasion and sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl in LaBelle. Detectives traveled to Fresno, California, to bring the suspect back to Florida, where he is now held without bond.



A 14-year-old cold case involving the kidnapping and sexual assault of a teenage girl in Florida has been solved following a DNA match from a recent immigration operation.

Eliseo Garcia-Zunun arrest in Florida

What we know:

Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers apprehended 38-year-old Eliseo Garcia-Zunun in Hendry County on Aug. 8. Following his arrest, authorities identified Garcia-Zunun as an illegal immigrant, collected a DNA sample, and transferred him to California while he awaited deportation.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement processed the DNA sample and notified the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 16 that it matched a profile in the National DNA Database.

Unsolved 2012 LaBelle sexual assault

The backstory:

On Feb. 7, 2012, authorities said an unknown man grabbed a 14-year-old girl near her home, threw her to the ground, and dragged her inside her residence, where she was forcibly raped.

Hendry County detectives responded to the scene and collected evidence that was processed by the FDLE lab to generate the original DNA profile, but the case remained unsolved for 14 years.

Extradition from California jail

What's next:

After receiving the DNA match, Hendry County detectives obtained an arrest warrant and traveled to Fresno, California. Working alongside ICE officials, detectives took custody of Garcia-Zunun and brought him back to Florida.

Garcia-Zunun was booked into the Hendry County Jail on charges of sexual battery and kidnapping. He is currently held without bond.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details regarding court dates or legal representation for Garcia-Zunun.