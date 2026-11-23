The Brief A 2-year-old child suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash with a suspected DUI driver Sunday night in St. Petersburg's Childs Park neighborhood, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department. Police said the Ford Focus carrying the toddler failed to yield and hit a GMC Terrain near 44th Street South and 15th Avenue South. Driver Renard Graham, 29, was charged with two counts of DUI causing serious bodily injury and one count of child endangerment.



A 2-year-old child suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash involving a man accused of driving impaired Sunday night in St. Petersburg, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

St. Petersburg DUI crash

What we know:

Police said the crash happened in the Childs Park neighborhood shortly after 10 p.m. near the intersection of 44th Street South and 15th Avenue South.

A Ford Focus driven by 29-year-old Renard Graham was traveling northbound in the 1500 block of 44th Street South with a 2-year-old child riding as a passenger, according to SPPD.

As a GMC SUV traveled westbound on 15th Avenue South through the intersection, the Ford Focus failed to yield the right of way and hit the SUV, police said.

Police said the toddler in the Ford Focus suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital. The driver of the GMC Terrain also sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Criminal charges and active investigation

What's next:

Investigators said Graham was driving under the influence. He was charged with two counts of DUI causing serious bodily injury and one count of child endangerment.

The crash remains under investigation, police said.

What we don't know:

Police did not clarify the relationship between Graham and the toddler. Graham's mug shot has not been released at this time.