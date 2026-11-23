The Brief Millions of Americans are expected to travel for Thanksgiving, but storms on both coasts could create flight delays and cancellations throughout the week. Recent airline disruptions, including a Delta software outage that affected thousands of flights, are adding to concerns for travelers. Forecasters are watching a developing storm system that could affect travel from Florida to Maine and potentially disrupt the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.



As millions of Americans hit the road and the skies for Thanksgiving, weather could make getting to their holiday destinations more difficult this week.

Thanksgiving travel delays

The backstory:

Forecasters are tracking two storm systems that could affect travel across more than 20 states.

Storms moving across the West Coast are expected to bring widespread rain, strong winds and mountain snow beginning Tuesday, particularly across the Pacific Northwest and Northern California.

Meanwhile, another coastal storm is expected to develop off the Southeast coast late Wednesday.

That system could bring significant travel disruptions from Florida to Maine. Strong winds could even affect the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City if conditions become too severe.

For travelers already worried about making it to their destinations, the forecast is adding another layer of uncertainty.

Recent airline disruptions add to travel concerns

Dig deeper:

The weather threats come as airlines are still dealing with the ripple effects of recent operational disruptions.

Delta says a software problem that affected its system for calculating aircraft weight has been resolved. However, the outage caused thousands of flight delays and hundreds of cancellations Sunday after the airline was forced to switch to manual calculations.

The disruption also prompted an hour-long ground stop at Delta’s Atlanta hub.

Tampa flight disruptions

Local perspective:

At Tampa International Airport Monday morning, four Delta flights were canceled, with roughly a dozen others delayed as the airline worked to reposition aircraft and crews.

One mother told FOX 13 she was anxiously waiting to see whether her son’s delayed flight would take off after the same route was canceled the day before.

"I was just worried he might get bumped with so many other passengers trying to get out to Seattle after yesterday’s cancellation," Cherie Lorin said.

Delta says its software is now operating normally, but its flight schedule is still feeling the effects of the disruption.

Holiday travel tips for flyers

What Travelers Should Know:

With potentially disruptive weather and airline schedules still recovering from recent problems, travelers are encouraged to take extra precautions before heading out this week.

Check your flight status before leaving for the airport, allow additional time for check-in and security, and keep an eye out for updated departure times.

Delta passengers should be especially mindful that some flights may now be scheduled to depart a few minutes earlier than originally planned.

For anyone traveling this Thanksgiving, flexibility may be just as important as having a ticket in hand.