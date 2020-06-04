Florida coronavirus cases top 60,000 in Thursday update; 41 new deaths reported

The Florida Department of Health says the number of known cases of COVID-19 in the state rose by 1,419 since yesterday morning as the virus spreads and as more people are tested across the state. The total number of cases in Florida is now 60,183.

The number of deaths has reached 2,607, an increase of 41 since Wednesday's update. Locally, Polk County reported four new deaths, Manatee noted two new deaths, while Hillsborough, Pinellas, and Sarasota each reported one.

Of the 60,183 cases, 58,701 are Florida residents while 1,482 are non-Florida residents currently in the state.

Bay Area COVID-19 cases by the numbers:

Hillsborough: 2,479

Pinellas: 1,397

Sarasota: 652

Manatee: 1,134

Sumter: 260

Polk: 1,100

Citrus: 122

Hernando: 122

Pasco: 405

Highlands: 138

DeSoto: 218

Hardee: 118

The state is not reporting a total number of "recovered" coronavirus patients or those currently hospitalized. As of Thursday, 10,652 people had been hospitalized for treatment at some point.

A total of 1,107,952 people have been tested in the state as of Thursday -- about 5% of the state's population -- according to the Florida Department of Health.

Florida resident cases in orange; Florida resident deaths in gray. Source: Fla. Dept. of Health.

The number of new cases reported Thursday appeared to reflect the largest single-day increase in the last month, and one of the largest since the epidemic began -- the second day in a row with such an increase.

In the last 30 days, the state had averaged just over 700 new cases per day. That’s down to a level that the health care system can handle, according to Gov. Ron DeSantis. And while the number of new cases has trended up over the last few weeks, the number of deaths has trended down.

As Florida continues taking steps to ease restrictions put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, health experts say new cases and more deaths are expected.

Editor's note: The number of new cases and deaths reported each day does not necessarily reflect the day that the case was confirmed. The state says some private testing labs dump large batches of test results which include cases from previous days. Stats for today and previous days will likely change in the future as the state reviews more cases and updates retroactive data.

The state's number of deaths represents permanent Florida residents who have died from COVID-19. The number of non-Florida residents who have died from the coronavirus while in the state is not reported.

