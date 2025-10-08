Florida couple accused of dumping juvenile on side of I-75 with bag of guns and cash

The Brief A North Port couple is accused of leaving a juvenile on the side of I-75 with guns and cash. An affidavit states that the couple kicked the juvenile out when he said he didn’t want to go on an unexpected trip to Guam or Idaho. Bradley Leon Guerrero Santos and Rosanella Mendiola Borja were charged with child neglect and Guerrero Santos was also charged with permitting a minor to possess a firearm.



A Florida man and woman are facing charges after allegedly leaving a juvenile along I-75 with a couple of guns and some cash in a bag after they frantically packed up and set off for Guam or Idaho.

What we know:

A North Port police officer was sent to I-75 near the Sumter Blvd. exit to investigate a 911 call about a suspicious male walking along the northbound shoulder of the highway.

Documents show that when the officer asked what he was doing, the juvenile said he had been in a vehicle with Bradley Leon Guerrero Santos and Rosanella Mendiola Borja on their way to either Guam or Idaho when he said he didn’t want to go.

That's when, according to affidavits, the driver pulled the vehicle over to the side of the interstate and kicked him out of the SUV along with two bags containing two guns and some cash.

He was also told to "take care of the house" before the couple drove off.

The juvenile explained that they had been acting erratically and were dealing with personal issues.

He went on to say that when he got home from walking his dog after school, Guerrero Santos and Mendiola Borja were frantically throwing clothes into two duffel bags and ushered him and a sibling into the vehicle.

Dig deeper:

The juvenile told police that Guerrero Santos is very religious, called him the "chosen one" and often tests his mental fortitude by giving him difficult tasks like this one.

The officer stated that the juvenile had a cell phone that had died, so he had no means of communication.

When that officer tried to call Guerrero Santos and Mendiola Borja, he was unable to reach them.

Documents show the officer took the juvenile to his home and found the garage door and front door wide open.

The home was in disarray with guns lying out in the open, according to an arrest affidavit.

Guerrero Santos’ cell phone was eventually traced to a parking lot in Wauchula, where the couple and another child were found inside about four and a half hours after the juvenile was kicked out of the vehicle on the interstate.

Guerrero Santos was charged with child neglect without great harm and permitting a minor to possess a firearm.

Mendiola Borja was charged with child neglect without great harm.

What we don't know:

It is unclear what the relationship is between the child, Guerrero Santos and Mendiola Borja.