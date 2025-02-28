Florida couple reunited with dog after 17-day search

The Brief A couple on a getaway in Crystal River came back from an afternoon out to find their dog, Bella, had escaped their hotel room. This led to a 17-day search that included canvassing the area on foot, and asking for community help. A resident at a Citrus County RV park spotted the dog, reuniting the family.



Every devoted dog owner's nightmare of their furry friend running away became a reality earlier this month for a South Florida couple.

Bella after being reunited with her owner. Courtesy: Citrus County Sheriff's Office.

That’s when a couple on a getaway in Crystal River came back from an afternoon out to find their dog, Bella, had escaped their hotel room.

It led to a 17-day search that included asking for community help in finding her, according to the Citrus County Sheriff's Office.

The couple began searching for Bella on foot, spending the next two days going door to door in the area and asking people if they had seen her.

When that failed, they turned to local ‘word of mouth’ groups on Facebook, sharing photos of Bella and asking people if they had seen her in the area.

That’s how a resident at the Sweet Citrus Acres RV Resort was able to recognize Bella, and called the couple saying they might have spotted her.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Pictured: Bella in a wooded area of Crystal River. Courtesy: Citrus County Sheriff's Office.

The pup’s father then made the nearly three-and-a-half-hour drive back to Citrus County, when he restarted his search in a wooded area by foot.

Bella was finally caught and returned to the man after Animal Control Services offered to come in and help catch her.

