Florida couple who helped save falling cat at Hard Rock Stadium brings American flag to every game

A cat that fell nearly 50 feet during the Appalachian State-Hurricanes game over the weekend still has its nine lives thanks to a quick-thinking couple.

The Miami couple who helped save a cat by using their American flag as a safety net told WSVN that they bring the flag to every Hurricanes home game they attend in Hard Rock Stadium.

"My wife takes the U.S. flag with us to all of our football games, and we normally Zip-tie it to the handrail, and so we snatched it off the handrail and used it to break the cat’s fall," Craig Cromer told WSVN.

Video taken by fans during Saturday night's game went viral. Footage showed the cat dangling about 50 feet in the air-- on the side of a balcony.

The cat eventually falls and lands in an extended American flag below. The crowd erupted as though the Hurricanes connected on a game-winning drive.

"We looked up, and you could see the butt of an animal," Kimberly Cromer said to WSVN. "Really, our only choice was to either try to catch the animal, or it was going to fall on us."

She said she was happy to be in the right place at the right time, telling the station, "I wouldn’t consider myself a hero. I think anybody sitting in that seat would have done it."

As for the cat, WSVN reported said the feline eventually left the venue with a woman on Saturday night.

Following the viral video, Hard Rock Stadium announced on Twitter they donated to the Humane Society of Miami.

