Florida crocodile goes on midnight city stroll before capture

A crocodile in Florida received a police escort after it was spotted wandering around the city of Aventura.

Police in Aventura say officers working the midnight shift came across the croc that was out for a stroll.

The crocodile didn’t want any trouble and was obeying the law as it was photographed taking advantage of a crosswalk.

Video shows the reptile crawling into a set of low bushes before it was captured and relocated.

