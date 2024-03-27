Expand / Collapse search

Florida crocodile goes on midnight city stroll before capture

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  March 27, 2024 4:34pm EDT
Crocodile strolls through Florida city

Police in Aventura apprehended a crocodile that went on a midnight stroll through the city.

AVENTURA, Fla. - A crocodile in Florida received a police escort after it was spotted wandering around the city of Aventura. 

Police in Aventura say officers working the midnight shift came across the croc that was out for a stroll. 

The crocodile didn’t want any trouble and was obeying the law as it was photographed taking advantage of a crosswalk. 

Video shows the reptile crawling into a set of low bushes before it was captured and relocated. 

