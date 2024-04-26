Manatee County deputy arrested for domestic battery

WATCH FOX 13 NEWS

A deputy with the Manatee County Sheriff's Office was arrested on Thursday night for domestic battery and has resigned, according to authorities.

According to the sheriff's office, they responded to a report of domestic violence at around 8 p.m. on Thursday involving Timothy Downey, Jr., 31, and a woman he was in an off-and-on relationship with.

Officials says Downey put his hands on the woman after she had asked him not to.

Downey was hired by the sheriff's office in July 2018 and was assigned to the Patrol Division, according to MCSO. An internal investigation and an active criminal investigation are ongoing.