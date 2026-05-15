Florida daycare worker claims she ‘spazzed out’ while violently beating infant: BCSO
PANAMA CITY, Fla. - A Florida daycare worker is behind bars after deputies say she admitted to "spazzing out" and violently slamming a 3-month-old infant into a crib, causing catastrophic injuries.
Bay County Sheriff's Office investigation
What we know:
Deputies began investigating after medical staff at Gulf Coast Hospital-HCA reported that a 3-month-old arrived with significant and suspicious injuries last Wednesday.
According to medical personnel, the baby had swelling on the back of the child’s head consistent with a skull fracture, extensive bruising to the ear, face, and forehead.
Investigators said a CT scan later confirmed the infant had suffered multiple skull fractures and a fractured leg. Additional examinations revealed the child also suffered fractured ribs and a brain bleed.
Investigators said after speaking with family members, daycare staff, and caregivers, they determined that the baby was not injured before being dropped off at a daycare facility.
Daycare worker confession
What they're saying:
Investigators said that LaKayla E. Hamilton, who was assigned to supervise the infants, told them that she was upset due to personal issues and a text message she received at work.
According to the Bay County Sheriff's Office, Hamilton admitted she "spazzed out" and directed her rage at the infant.
She reportedly told deputies she slammed the child into the crib with so much force that she heard the child’s head strike the frame beneath the mattress.
Child's medical status
What we don't know:
While investigators believe the baby could have died if the parents had not sought immediate medical treatment, the current long-term prognosis for the infant's recovery has not been released.
It is also unclear exactly how many times the child was assaulted, as Hamilton told deputies she was unable to provide a count due to the level of rage she experienced.
Aggravated child abuse charges
What's next:
Hamilton has been charged with aggravated child abuse and is currently being held in jail. The sheriff's office has not yet indicated if additional charges will be filed as the infant continues to receive treatment for injuries described as "catastrophic".
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Bay County Sheriff's Office, which detailed the investigation and the suspect's confession, as well as medical reports from Gulf Coast Hospital-HCA.