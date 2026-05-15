Florida daycare worker claims she ‘spazzed out’ while violently beating infant: BCSO

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The Brief A 3-month-old infant suffered multiple skull fractures, a broken leg, and a brain bleed following a violent beating at a Bay County daycare. Daycare worker LaKayla E. Hamilton admitted to slamming the child into a crib after becoming enraged by personal text messages. The Bay County Sheriff's Office charged Hamilton with aggravated child abuse after medical staff at Gulf Coast Hospital-HCA reported the suspicious injuries on Wednesday.



A Florida daycare worker is behind bars after deputies say she admitted to "spazzing out" and violently slamming a 3-month-old infant into a crib, causing catastrophic injuries.

Bay County Sheriff's Office investigation

What we know:

Deputies began investigating after medical staff at Gulf Coast Hospital-HCA reported that a 3-month-old arrived with significant and suspicious injuries last Wednesday.

According to medical personnel, the baby had swelling on the back of the child’s head consistent with a skull fracture, extensive bruising to the ear, face, and forehead.

Investigators said a CT scan later confirmed the infant had suffered multiple skull fractures and a fractured leg. Additional examinations revealed the child also suffered fractured ribs and a brain bleed.

Investigators said after speaking with family members, daycare staff, and caregivers, they determined that the baby was not injured before being dropped off at a daycare facility.

Daycare worker confession

What they're saying:

Investigators said that LaKayla E. Hamilton, who was assigned to supervise the infants, told them that she was upset due to personal issues and a text message she received at work.

According to the Bay County Sheriff's Office, Hamilton admitted she "spazzed out" and directed her rage at the infant.

She reportedly told deputies she slammed the child into the crib with so much force that she heard the child’s head strike the frame beneath the mattress.

Child's medical status

What we don't know:

While investigators believe the baby could have died if the parents had not sought immediate medical treatment, the current long-term prognosis for the infant's recovery has not been released.

It is also unclear exactly how many times the child was assaulted, as Hamilton told deputies she was unable to provide a count due to the level of rage she experienced.

Aggravated child abuse charges

What's next:

Hamilton has been charged with aggravated child abuse and is currently being held in jail. The sheriff's office has not yet indicated if additional charges will be filed as the infant continues to receive treatment for injuries described as "catastrophic".