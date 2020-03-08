Florida deputies arrest 2, rescue 118 dogs

article

Suwannee County deputies arrested Cheryl Grau Articas, 53, of Live Oak, and William Richard Grau, 78, Live Oak, after discovering more than 100 neglected dogs on their property.

According to the Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office, most of the dogs needed veterinary care for a variety of conditions, as a result of neglect. The Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office Animal Services Division, along with several volunteer groups, captured each dog, assigned it an identification number, photographed it and transported it to the Suwannee County Animal Shelter, 23 miles away.

Courtesy: Suwannee County Sheriff's Office

As the dogs arrived at the animal shelter they each received a preliminary medical examination by a veterinarian and were given necessary vaccinations and other preventative treatments. Each dog’s condition was further documented and photographed for evidence.

All of the dogs rescued from the property were surrendered to the Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office by the owners, which allows the dogs to be immediately adopted out to loving homes once they are medically cleared.

Sheriff Sam St. John said that this is the worst case of animal hoarding and neglect that he’s seen in his 40-year law enforcement career, and is proud of all the work that everyone did to help ensure that these dogs find the forever homes that they so deserve.

Articas and Grau are facing more than 100 counts of animal cruelty.

