Florida deputies remove baby alligator from driveway using a... trash can?

There's more than one way to catch an alligator – but leave it to the officials!

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office stepped in to help remove and relocate a baby alligator from someone's driveway over the weekend. Deputies' methods for wrangling this gator were a bit different from a previous alligator sighting over the weekend, but the outcome was the same.

In photos shared on Facebook, deputies are seen using a trash can to guide the baby gator to a nearby canal.

"This not only shows the resourcefulness of our deputies, but also that there’s more than one way to catch a gator!" the post said.

Photo: Flagler County Sheriff's Office

The day before, Flagler County Sheriff's Office deputies pulled a gator out of an apparent hole in the ground in a front lawn, an area that officials said is frequented by kids playing.