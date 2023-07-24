Florida deputies remove baby alligator from driveway using a... trash can?
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - There's more than one way to catch an alligator – but leave it to the officials!
The Flagler County Sheriff's Office stepped in to help remove and relocate a baby alligator from someone's driveway over the weekend. Deputies' methods for wrangling this gator were a bit different from a previous alligator sighting over the weekend, but the outcome was the same.
In photos shared on Facebook, deputies are seen using a trash can to guide the baby gator to a nearby canal.
"This not only shows the resourcefulness of our deputies, but also that there’s more than one way to catch a gator!" the post said.
Photo: Flagler County Sheriff's Office
The day before, Flagler County Sheriff's Office deputies pulled a gator out of an apparent hole in the ground in a front lawn, an area that officials said is frequented by kids playing.