Mike Evans leaving Bucs after 12 years, heading to San Francisco 49ers: Reports

article

The Brief The Tampa Bay Buccaneers said goodbye to offensive fan favorite Mike Evans on Monday. Sources told AP that Evans is heading to the San Francisco 49ers after a 12-year career with the Bucs. After reports of the wide receiver leaving, the Bucs said in a statement on social media that it was their goal for Evans to play his entire career with the team in Tampa, saying "it became clear he was looking for a new challenge."



The Tampa Bay Buccaneers said goodbye to offensive fan favorite Mike Evans on Monday.

The Associated Press confirmed that Evans is heading to the San Francisco 49ers after a 12-year career with the Bucs. AP sources also confirmed the 32-year-old wide receiver agreed to a three-year contract with Evans at the start of the free agent negotiating period.

SPORTS: Bucs introduce new offensive coordinator Zac Robinson

Mike Evans' history with the Bucs

Evans is coming off an injury-filled 2025 season when he only played eight games and failed to reach the 1,000-yard mark for the first time in his 12-year career with Tampa Bay.

The backstory:

Evans became the first player in NFL history to have at least 1,000 yards receiving in each of his first 11 seasons when he hit the mark in the 2024 season finale.

Evans has been a Pro Bowler six times and was twice a second-team All-Pro. He has 866 career catches for 13,052 yards and 108 touchdowns. Evans ranks 10th all time in TD catches and his 11 seasons with at least 1,000 yards receiving are second most ever to Jerry Rice’s 14.

Buccaneers react

What they're saying:

After reports of the wide receiver leaving, the Bucs said in a statement on social media that it was their goal for Evans to play his entire career with the team in Tampa, saying "it became clear he was looking for a new challenge."

PREVIOUS: OC Grizzard among 7 coaches not returning to Bucs, Bowles off the hot seat for now

"He leaves as the most accomplished offensive player in franchise history — a six-time Pro Bowler and a Super Bowl champion — but it was his dedication to making a difference off the field that will define his lasting legacy in our community," the Glazer family said in that statement.

Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht released the following statement:

"My first draft pick as general manager in 2014 was a 20-year-old Mike Evans. From the moment he walked in the door, Mike made an immediate and lasting impact on our franchise.

Over the years, we watched him grow, thrive and develop into a franchise icon whose legacy will carry on well past his playing days. He has always personally, so it's difficult to see him go elsewhere.

I wish Mike, Ashli and their family the best as they move on."

Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles also released a statement:

"Mike Evans was a true competitor who always found a way to rise to the occasion for us. It's hard to see him leave, but I respect his decision.

More than anything, I want to thank him for all the work he poured into making himself an elite player and the leadership he displayed during his outstanding 12-year run here. He provided all of us with special moments on and off the field that we won't soon forget.

I wish him well as he continues his Hall of Fame career."