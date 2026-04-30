Florida deputy helps remove 'unhappy' gator from Hillsborough County road

The Brief Hillsborough County Sheriff’s deputies and a licensed trapper removed a seven-foot alligator that was blocking traffic and causing a stir on North Dale Mabry Highway. HCSO released bodycam footage of the incident on Facebook. The team safely escorted the reptile off the road.



A Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputy helped remove an alligator that was sitting in the middle of the road on Tuesday.

HCSO released bodycam footage on Facebook with a caption reading, "When your ‘suspect’ is seven-feet-long and comes with 80 very sharp teeth… you call in backup."

What they're saying:

"Right now we’ve got a gator that’s sitting in the middle of a roadway, who looks a little unhappy with us and probably everyone around here," a deputy can be heard stating behind the camera. "I’ve got to figure out what we’re going to do to get him away from all these people and all these cars."

HCSO said deputies and a licensed trapper managed to "shut down" the alligator’s attempt to cross the North Dale Mabry Highway.

"You know, doing this today was not exactly what I thought was going to be taking place, but I won’t complain," the deputy says as he wrangles the gator.